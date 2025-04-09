Magen David Adom warns of blood shortage in Israel, calls for public donors

Magen David Adom is facing a severe blood shortage for all blood types across Israel, with Passover often presenting a sharp decrease in donations, the organization warned on Wednesday.

"The shortage of blood units is critical and we are approaching the point where we will not be able to provide blood units to hospitals and the IDF," MDA's Deputy Director of Medicine Dr Rafael Strogo said.

Donation stations will be deployed across Israel for the next two weeks for public donors, with more information provided on MDA's website.

MDA is Israel's National Emergency Medical and Blood Services Organization. During most life-threatening events nationwide, emergency teams arrive first at the scene.

March public callout

MDA previously warned in March that there was a blood shortage in Israel, calling on the public to donate blood, especially those with type-O blood. Hundreds flock Ichilov in order to donate blood on Saturday (credit: ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Type O-negative is considered a universal donor; it can substitute for any other blood type, while people with O-negative can only receive O-negative. This means when blood type is unknown, O-negative must be used to ensure a healthy transfusion.

Following the October 7 attack thousands of Israelis flocked to MDA's blood donation stations, leading MDA to pause its request for donations.