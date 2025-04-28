Assaults following anti-Israel protest being investigated by NYPD, Mayor Adams says

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said that the NYPD is actively investigating several reported assaults following clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counter-protesters outside Lubavitch World Headquarters on Thursday night.

"Let me be clear: None of this is acceptable, in fact, it is despicable. New York City will always be a place where people can peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence, trespassing, menacing, or threatening," Adams wrote on X/Twitter.

"Hate has no place in our city, and those responsible will be held accountable."