Candidate for NYC mayor 'spewing antisemitism', Adams tells Jewish voters - report

An upcoming candidate for New York City mayor made antisemitic remarks, NYC Mayor Eric Adams told members of the Jewish Community Relations Council during a private meeting last week, according to the New York Post, citing sources who attended the meeting.

“In our great city, with a large population of Jewish residents, one of the candidates running for mayor is spewing antisemitism," Adams was cited by one member as saying, according to the report.

While Adams did not name the candidate, the New York Post quoted sources as saying they believed the mayor was referencing New York Assemblyman Zohran Kwame Mamdani.

Mamdani is a democratic socialist from Queens who has voiced criticism of Israel's operation in the Gaza Strip. In an X/Twitter post marking one year since the October 7 massacre, he dubbed the IDF's actions in Gaza a "genocidal war."

In December of 2023, he conducted a hunger strike calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In 2023, he introduced the "Not on Our Dime Act," which subsequently failed to pass, which aimed to bar New York charities from supporting Israeli settlements. New York City. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Addressing the report

His campaign denied Adams' allegations of antisemitic sentiments, according to the report.

“Zohran is running a positive and visionary campaign to lower the cost of living for working-class New Yorkers being priced out of the city they built,” Andrew Epstein, Mamdani’s campaign spokesman, said according to the New York Post.

“He believes in universal human rights and strongly denounces antisemitism, as he does all forms of bigotry, racism and hate.”

Todd Shapiro, spokesperson for Adams's campaign, noted, "Mayor Eric Adams has always been clear: The next mayor of New York City must be someone who stands firmly against antisemitism and all forms of hate and who embraces the values of respect, unity, and inclusion."

“New York is a city built on diversity, and its leader must love and represent all New Yorkers — regardless of race, religion, or background."