No connection between Israel and Iran port explosion, political source says

There is no known connection between Israel and the incident in Bandar Abbas, a political source told reporters Monday.

"We maintain a dialogue with the Americans, and it is not one-sided; we also express our positions," the source added.

"There is ongoing communication at many levels. I would not suggest drawing premature conclusions. There is a close and positive relationship between the governments."

"Steve Witkoff's statements regarding the dismantling of enrichment and reprocessing were significant. Similarly, Marco Rubio's remarks about enrichment outside Iran are important. I am confident that the United States is committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."

On Saturday, the Bandar Abbas port saw an explosion which killed 40, and wounded over 400 people. The incident occurred as Iran held a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman. U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attends an interview after participating in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, February 18, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File Photo)

Qatar and Gaza negotiations

The Qataris have had a non-positive influence on the negotiations at this time, the sources added.