Dermer leads delegation to Cairo for hostage deal negotiations

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is leading Israel’s negotiating team on a potential hostage deal, traveled to Cairo on Monday for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, a senior Israeli official confirmed.

Egyptian state-affiliated media reported that the Israeli delegation’s discussions followed the visit of a Hamas delegation to Cairo on Sunday. After concluding the meetings, the Israeli team returned to Israel.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced in a written statement on Sunday that its delegation, led by Muhammad Nazal, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, left Cairo on Saturday evening “after intensive talks and consultations with senior Egyptian officials.”

Negotiations over Gaza ceasefire

Negotiations held in Cairo to reach a ceasefire in Gaza were witnessing a "significant breakthrough," two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sources said there was a consensus on a long-term ceasefire in the besieged enclave, yet some sticking points remain, including Hamas arms.