Israel Police arrested three suspects involved in a shooting incident in Ma'ale Adumim on Monday night, stating that the incident was of a criminal nature.

A man was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to medical treatment, according to police.

The Ma'ale Adumim police arrived quickly at the scene, and in the searches they conducted, they were able to arrest the suspects, residents of Ma'ale Adumim in their 20s and 30s.

This is an ongoing story.