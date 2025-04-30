Jerusalem Post
French, British and German political directors to meet with Iran on Friday

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 30, 2025 11:23

French, British, and German political directors will meet with Iran on Friday in Rome, two diplomatic sources told Reuters, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.

Iran is looking to build on the momentum of nuclear negotiations with the United States that resumed in Oman on Saturday and after talks with Russia and China last week.

The moves by Iran to reach out to Britain, France, and Germany - known as the E3 - suggest Tehran is keeping its options open, but also wants to assess where the Europeans stand on the possible re-imposition of U.N. sanctions before October, when a resolution ratifying the 2015 accord expires.



