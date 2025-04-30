Jerusalem Post
Mateh Yehuda announces residents of Neve Shalom, Nachshon can return home amid fires

By MAARIV
Updated: APRIL 30, 2025 23:16

The Mateh Yehuda Regional Council announced on Wednesday night that residents of Neve Shalom and Nachshon are allowed to return to their homes; however, access to the settlement is only through the Nachshon junction.

They also noted that crossing is only permitted by presenting an ID card. Access from the direction of the Latrun Interchange is closed.

"There is currently no danger in Neve Shalom and Nachshon, and there are no special instructions for residents," the council noted in the statement. 

