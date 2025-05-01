Elad Yanir wins International Bible Quiz for 2025

Elad Yanir from Petah Tikva is the winner of the World Bible Quiz for Youth for 2025 after defeating Ilan Ram from the United States in the finals of the competition.

The World Bible Quiz for Youth was held today (Thursday), on Israel's 77th Independence Day, as it is every year. The winner of this year's competition is Elad Yanir, a 10th grade student at AMIT High School in Petah Tikva. His runner-up is Ilan Ram, who came from the Frish Yeshiva in the United States.

The quiz, held at the Jerusalem Theater, was held in the presence of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Education Minister Yoav Kisch, the Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, and the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion. The judging panel included, among others, the winners of the Bible Quiz on Israel's 76th Independence Day - David Shasha and Aviatar Bar Gil.

Also part of the quiz's judging panel were Liron Ben Moshe, the winner of the Bible Quiz who defeated his brother Ariel Ben Moshe in the ongoing war, Noa Meital Tobiana, a Bible teacher, and Zvika Mor, the father of Eitan Mor, who is being held captive by Hamas. The quiz was answered by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Keren Kayemet LeIsrael Chairman Yifat Ovadia-Lusky, Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, and Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel.

Reactions to Yanir's win from his hometown of Petah Tikva were not long in coming.

Neriah Cohen, principal of the AMIT High School where he studies, said that everyone is happy for the privilege of studying with Elad and learning from him, adding, "Elad's love of the Bible is inspiring, his achievement is extraordinary. We salute him for investing in learning, setting a challenge and meeting it as part of a constant pursuit of excellence. Respect to his parents for the support and love of Torah that they instilled in him from infancy. Elad brings great pride to the school and the entire city."

The mayor of Petah Tikva also responded to the win, saying: "Congratulations to Elad for demonstrating in-depth knowledge, for his commitment and extraordinary investment. Congratulations on the impressive achievement, for his perseverance and deepening in the Book of Books! Petah Tikva is proud of you."