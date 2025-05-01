Jerusalem Post
Druze protesters denounce Syrian violence, light tire fires, block intersections in north Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Members of Israel's Druze community protested against anti-Druze violence in Syria on Thursday night by blocking the Kabri Intersection, east of northern Israel's Nahariya, KAN News reported.

In video footage shared by KAN, the Druze protesters were waving Druze flags and lighting tire fires.

KAN also reported a Druze protest at Ami'ad Junction, north of the Sea of Galilee, with activists climbing traffic lights, hanging Druze flags.

Rubio to be interim NatSec advisor, Walz to be UN ambassador
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 09:22 PM
Trump establishes religious liberty commission
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 08:41 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.83 strikes La Rioja Province, Argentina
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 07:16 PM
Main fires in Judean plains, Jerusalem hills under control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 07:03 PM
IDF thwarts weapon smuggling attempt from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 06:40 PM
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome have been postponed, Iranian FM says
By AMICHAI STEIN , REUTERS
05/01/2025 04:45 PM
Ukraine denies killing civilians in attack on Russian troops in Kherson
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 04:40 PM
IDF strikes kill three in Lebanon, seven in Gaza
By AMIR BOHBOT , LIRAN AHARONI
05/01/2025 01:25 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to hold meeting to discuss expanding Gaza op.
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/01/2025 12:57 PM
David Lammy: UK, France discussing recognizing Palestinian state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 12:52 PM
US Amb. Mike Huckabee celebrates Israel's Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 11:53 AM
Macron: France prepared to provide fire-fighting support to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 08:29 AM
Authorities cancel Israeli Independence Day event for hostage families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 07:48 AM
All roads blocked due to Jerusalem fires have reopened
By WALLA!
05/01/2025 06:57 AM
Students sue Texas university, governor over Gaza protest arrests
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 04:29 AM