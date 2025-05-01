Druze protesters denounce Syrian violence, light tire fires, block intersections in north Israel

Members of Israel's Druze community protested against anti-Druze violence in Syria on Thursday night by blocking the Kabri Intersection, east of northern Israel's Nahariya, KAN News reported.

מפגינים בני העדה הדרוזית מוחים וחוסמים כבישים וצמתים בצפון על רקע הפגיעה בבני העדה בסוריה | תיעוד מצומת כברי (אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/MTtgP9qULv — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 1, 2025

In video footage shared by KAN, the Druze protesters were waving Druze flags and lighting tire fires.

הפגנות בני העדה הדרוזית בצומת עמיעד | תיעוד(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/L9Km9RdkeI — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 1, 2025

KAN also reported a Druze protest at Ami'ad Junction, north of the Sea of Galilee, with activists climbing traffic lights, hanging Druze flags.