'Freedom flotilla' to Gaza claims targeted by drone, issues SOS - report

A "Freedom flotilla" transporting humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip claimed it was targeted by a drone strike off the coast of Malta and issued an SOS signal, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) claimed in a social media post on Friday.
Unconfirmed Arab media reports attributed the strike to Israel.
Some 30 people were on board the vessel at the time of the strike, which occurred shortly after 12 a.m., according to the post.
“Our vessel is 17 kilometers off the shores of Malta right now in international waters, and they have been subjected to a drone attack twice,” the FFC's spokesperson, Yasemin Acar, told CNN.
Vessel issues SOS signal
According to Acar, the generators at the ship's fore were the targets of the strike, adding that there was a hole in the ship that had begun to sink.
Acar added that the vessel had also issued an SOS signal to Malta and other countries, and a small ship from Cyprus had been dispatched.
This is a developing story.