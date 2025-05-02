'Freedom flotilla' to Gaza claims targeted by drone, issues SOS - report

A "Freedom flotilla" transporting humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip claimed it was targeted by a drone strike off the coast of Malta and issued an SOS signal, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) claimed in a social media post on Friday.

Unconfirmed Arab media reports attributed the strike to Israel.

Some 30 people were on board the vessel at the time of the strike, which occurred shortly after 12 a.m., according to the post.

“Our vessel is 17 kilometers off the shores of Malta right now in international waters, and they have been subjected to a drone attack twice,” the FFC's spokesperson, Yasemin Acar, told CNN.

Vessel issues SOS signal

According to Acar, the generators at the ship's fore were the targets of the strike, adding that there was a hole in the ship that had begun to sink. Palestinians riding boats hold Palestinian flags during a protest against the Israeli blocking of a boat of foreign activists from reaching Gaza, at the Seaport of Gaza City June 29, 2015. Israel said on Monday it had blocked a boat leading a four-vessel protest flotilla of foreign activists (credit: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

Acar added that the vessel had also issued an SOS signal to Malta and other countries, and a small ship from Cyprus had been dispatched.

This is a developing story.