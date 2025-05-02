PMO: Reports that Israel rejected Egyptian hostage deal are false

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday denied reports published by Arab media claiming that Israel rejected a hostage-ceasefire deal proposal.

"The reports that Israel allegedly refused a proposal presented by Egypt are baseless. Hamas was, and still remains, the obstacle to a deal," the statement said.

Egyptian sources who spoke to the Saudi Al-Arabiya claimed on Friday that Israel withdrew from the previously agreed-upon terms of a hostage deal.

Israel now wants to ensure the IDF can remain present in the Gaza Strip for another year, the officials claimed.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with the cabinet on Sunday to discuss expanding operations in Gaza.

Hostage families respond to reports Israel withdrew terms from Hamas ceasefire deal

While the PMO denied the reports, hostage families immediately began expressing their concerns. Nimrod Cohen. (credit: COHEN FAMILY)

Vicky Cohen, the mother of kidnapped soldier Nimrod Cohen, wrote to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X/Twitter earlier: Prime Minister, is this true? Has Israel given up on Nimrod and all the abductees? Call a press conference immediately and give us answers. Don't leave us in this darkness - another hellish Sabbath without answers. We don't deserve this. Look us in the eye and give us answers."

AMICHAI STEIN contributed to this report.