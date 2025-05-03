Sirens sound in Jerusalem, southern West Bank areas as IDF intercepts Houthi missile

Sirens sounded in a number of areas in Israel on Saturday morning following a missile launch from Yemen, which was intercepted by the IDF.

The IDF announced only moments before that it had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and that aerial defense systems were operating to intercept the missile.

Sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area, the southern West Bank, the Southern Negev, and the Dead Sea areas.

Uptick in missiles fired from Yemen towards Israel

Earlier on Friday, a missile was launched from Yemen towards Israel, triggering rocket alert sirens in northern Israel. People take cover as a siren warns of an incoming missile fired from Yemen, in Tel Aviv, last month. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Fragments from the intercepted missile from Friday penetrated the roof of a kindergarten in Mishmar Ha'emek. There were no casualties.

