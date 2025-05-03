Five additional Syrian-Druze civilians evacuated for medical treatment in Israel, IDF confirms

Five Syrian-Druze civilians were evacuated Friday overnight to receive medical treatment in Israeli territory, the IDF announced on Saturday.

They were evacuated to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed after sustaining injuries in Syrian territory.

The military stated that it deployed soldiers in southern Syria and is prepared to prevent hostile forces from entering the area, including Druze villages.

In addition, the Army Radio confirmed 16 Syrian-Druze citizens treated in Israel in recent days.

The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday and thanked him for protecting Druze, sending a message to Syria. Members of Syrian security forces patrol after being deployed in the village of Al-Soura al-Kubra, following clashes between Sunni Islamist militants and Druze fighters, in Sweida province, Syria, May 2, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/KARAM AL-MASRI)

The Druze factions in Syria confirmed that food aid was delivered to them overnight from IDF forces, Channel 12 reported. A video circulated online shows IDF fighters transferring packages that are loaded onto trucks.

Striking the presidential palace compound in Damascus

The actions, which included striking the presidential palace compound in Damascus, were said by Sheikh Tarif to be a deterrent message to the new Syrian regime on Israel’s commitment to keeping the Druze community safe.

Netanyahu and Katz stated that the strike was "a clear message" that Israel would not allow any danger to the Druze community.

Disturbing reports and videos are circulating on social media that appear to show the deliberate targeting and dehumanization of the Druze community in Syria, The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.

Although the Druze communities in Israel, Lebanon, and Syria are in different locations, all of them are interconnected with each other, as many of them have distant cousins and relatives in each country.