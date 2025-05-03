Jerusalem Post
PMO tells Qatar to 'stop the double talk' after Doha ICJ comments

By AMICHAI STEIN

Following Qatar’s statements at the International Court of Justice debate, in which it called Israel’s actions in Gaza a crime, accused it of starving civilians, and described its actions as a “colonialist project,” – Netanyahu launched an attack on Qatar.

"The time has come for Qatar to stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it's on the side of civilization or if it's on the side of Hamas barbarism. Israel will win this just war with just means," the Prime Minister's Office wrote in a statement on X/Twitter.

"Israel is fighting a just war with just means. After the October 7 atrocities, Prime Minister Netanyahu defined the War of Redemption as a war between civilization and barbarism." 

