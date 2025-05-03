'No more concessions' can be forced on Hamas, Egyptian official says - report

"There is nothing new that can be negotiated" to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, an Egyptian official involved in negotiations told Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al Akhbar on Saturday.

"There are no more concessions that can be forced on Hamas. The real crisis lies in the lack of Israeli-American will to end the war, ” he added.

Al Akhbar reported that an Egyptian official emphasized that the root of the impasse is a lack of political will from both the US and Israel to end the war, describing Washington’s reliance on Israeli military pressure to shift Hamas’s stance as a “misguided bet.”

Israel refuses to fully withdraw from key parts of Gaza. It insists on a security buffer zone, a demand for Hamas to completely disarm, and to release the Israeli hostages captive in Gaza since October 2023.

Egyptian sources who also spoke to the Saudi newspaper Al-Arabiya claimed on Friday that Israel withdrew from the previously agreed-upon terms of a hostage deal.

Hostage families expressed their concerns

Following the claims, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) denied reports published by Arab media claiming that Israel rejected a hostage-ceasefire deal proposal.

Even though the PMO denied the reports, hostage families immediately began expressing their concerns.

Abd al-Rahman Shadid, a senior Hamas political bureau official, reiterated on Friday the claim that Hamas has submitted a proposal to release all the hostages, which includes a long-term ceasefire for 5 years, Walla reported.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report. This is a developing story.