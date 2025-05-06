Iranian arrested in UK over planned terror plot 'very well connected' to Tehran regime - report

The suspect's family reportedly holds major businesses in the Islamic Republic, with the source saying he was “very well connected."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 6, 2025 08:07
Police forensic officers conduct searches in Rochdale, England after five men were arrested during a counterterrorism operation. May 4, 2025. (photo credit: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)
Police forensic officers conduct searches in Rochdale, England after five men were arrested during a counterterrorism operation. May 4, 2025.
(photo credit: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)

One of the Iranian nationals arrested in the UK on suspicion of planning a terror attack has close ties to the Iranian regime, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing Iranian sources in the UK. 

The suspect's family reportedly holds major businesses in the Islamic Republic, with the source saying he was “very well connected."

According to The Telegraph report, the suspect was one of five arrested over the weekend on suspicion of planning to carry out an imminent attack. 

The British daily also reported on Monday that it was speculated that the five intended to carry out a terror attack in a synagogue or another Jewish site.  

Counterterrorism operations

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police announced British Counter Terrorism Police arrested five men on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, four of whom were Iranian nationals

IRAN’S SUPREME Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during a prayer marking the end of Ramadan, in Tehran, in April. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)
IRAN’S SUPREME Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during a prayer marking the end of Ramadan, in Tehran, in April. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

In a separate counterterrorism operation, the Met announced on Sunday it had arrested three additional Iranian nationals

The Met stated that "this investigation is not connected to the arrest of five people yesterday as part of a separate Met Counter Terrorism operation," and that "enquiries remain ongoing."

Mathilda Heller contributed to this report. 



Related Tags
Iran
Terrorism
United Kingdom
Diaspora
Middle East
jews