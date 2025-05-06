EU to propose ban on Russian gas imports by end-2027, sources say

The European Union will publish plans on Tuesday to ban new Russian gas deals by the end of the year, and phase out existing contracts with Moscow by end-2027, three EU officials told Reuters.

The European Commission will on Tuesday publish a "roadmap" of how it plans to end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027. The roadmap will include a commitment to propose, in June, a ban on new Russian gas import deals and spot contracts by the end of 2025, the officials said.

The roadmap will also include a commitment to make a legal proposal to ban Russian gas and liquefied natural gas imports under existing contracts by the end of 2027, said the officials, granted anonymity to discuss the confidential plans, which could still change before they are published.