Israel blindsided by Trump's Houthi announcement, sources tell 'Post'

Israel was not informed in advance about US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the Houthis, an informed source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Trump said on Tuesday that the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen after claiming that the Iran-aligned group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

The comments came during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, when Trump announced that the Houthis have said that they no longer want to fight, but did not elaborate on the message.

"They said please don't bomb us anymore and we're not going to attack your ships," Trump said.

There was no immediate response from the Houthis. Israeli air force fighter jets en route to strike Houthi targets in Yemen, May 5, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IAF airstrikes across Sanaa on Tuesday

During Tuesday's Israel Air Force airstrikes on Sanaa, the Trump administration provided a support system "so that if something goes wrong, they will assist."

The IDF said on Tuesday afternoon that it had conducted a wide array of air strikes across Yemen on Sanaa International Airport, electric power stations, and a cement factory, to weaken the Houthis.

The Houthis released a statement on Tuesday following the IDF's airstrikes across Sanaa, stating that "the Israeli and American aggression will not go unanswered and will not deter Yemen from continuing its support for Gaza."