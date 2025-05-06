IDF issues evacuation warnings for Sanaa's airport

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area," IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee's post read.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 6, 2025 14:49
IDF issues evacuation warnings for Sanaa's airport. May 6, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
IDF issues evacuation warnings for Sanaa's airport. May 6, 2025.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for Sanaa's airport in a X/Twitter post on Tuesday.

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area," the post read. 

The IDF post continued to "warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately."

Monday strikes

On Monday, the US and Israeli air forces conducted a joint strike on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi missile, which crashed near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday. 

During the strike, about 20 fighter jets took part in the attack, during which 50 munitions were dropped on Houthi targets.

This is the sixth Israeli airstrike on the Houthis since July 2024, following over 400 attacks by the Iranian proxy on Israel over the course of the war.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
Israel
IDF
Yemen
Houthi