IDF issues evacuation warnings for Sanaa's airport

IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for Sanaa's airport in a X/Twitter post on Tuesday.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى جميع المتواجدين في منطقة مطار صنعاء الدولي وفق ما يعرض في الخارطة المرفقة.⭕️ندعوكم إلى اخلاء منطقة المطار - مطار صنعاء الدولي - بشكل فوري وتحذير كل من يتواجد بجواركم عن ضرورة اخلاء هذه المنطقة فورًا ⭕️عدم الاخلاء والابتعاد عن المكان يعرضكم للخطر pic.twitter.com/5qXw5x4SBD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 6, 2025

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area," the post read.

The IDF post continued to "warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately."

Monday strikes

On Monday, the US and Israeli air forces conducted a joint strike on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi missile, which crashed near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.

During the strike, about 20 fighter jets took part in the attack, during which 50 munitions were dropped on Houthi targets.

This is the sixth Israeli airstrike on the Houthis since July 2024, following over 400 attacks by the Iranian proxy on Israel over the course of the war.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.