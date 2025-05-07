Damages from Israeli strike on Sanaa airport amounts to $500m., Yemen assesses

The damages caused by the Israeli strike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport amount to half a billion dollars, according to reports in Yemen.

During the strike, some six planes were destroyed, among which three were of a Yemenite airline.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out airstrikes targeting Sanaa International Airport, electric power stations, and a cement factory.

Dozens of aircraft were involved in the strikes, the IDF shared, dropping over 50 munitions to weaken the Houthis, as the air force did on Monday and on January 11. An airplane reportedly struck by IDF exploding on Sanaa International Airport's tarmac, May 6, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram)

Israel blindsided by Trump announcement

Later on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen after claiming that the Iran-aligned group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

A source told The Jerusalem Post that Israel was not informed in advance about US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the Houthis, an informed source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and James Genn contributed to this report.