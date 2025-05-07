A-G: Shin Bet head is not personal appointment

The position of the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) must be secured and free from political ties in the future, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote on Wednesday.

The government last week requested that the High Court of Justice dismiss the petitions to fire Bar, as he has announced his dismissal date.

Baharav-Miara cautioned against the move, arguing that the essential issues raised by the petitions are still relevant for the court to weigh in on, especially for the future: The fact that the appointment is not one of political trust, but a professional one, that can go against the stance of the government if it needs.

This argument is one that outgoing chief Ronen Bar has taken as well.