A-G: Shin Bet head is not personal appointment

By SARAH BEN-NUN

The position of the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) must be secured and free from political ties in the future, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote on Wednesday.

The government last week requested that the High Court of Justice dismiss the petitions to fire Bar, as he has announced his dismissal date.

Baharav-Miara cautioned against the move, arguing that the essential issues raised by the petitions are still relevant for the court to weigh in on, especially for the future: The fact that the appointment is not one of political trust, but a professional one, that can go against the stance of the government if it needs. 

This argument is one that outgoing chief Ronen Bar has taken as well.



