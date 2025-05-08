Katz: What Israel did to Hezbollah, it will do to regime in Tehran

What Israel did to Hezbollah in Beirut, it will do to the Iranian regime in Tehran, Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Thursday morning.

"The Houthis will suffer heavy blows from Israel if they continue to fire at us," Katz added.

He warned the "Iranian leadership that funds, arms, and operates the Houthi terrorist organization: the era of proxies is over, and the axis of evil has collapsed.

"You bear direct responsibility. What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, to Hamas in Gaza, to Assad in Damascus, and to the Houthis in Yemen—we will do to you in Tehran."