Israel considering revising recent policies to respond to Houthi attacks

Following recent Houthi missile attacks, Israel is considering revising its recent policy toward Yemen to respond directly to such attacks, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post Sunday.

Until now, partly at the request of the United States, Israel has refrained from striking targets in Yemen since the Houthis resumed their attacks.

After the most recent attack at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Whoever harms us will be struck sevenfold in return."

Houthi missile hits Ben Gurion Airport in the area of Terminal 3, May 4, 2025. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Houthi missile crashes in area of Ben-Gurion Airport, IDF reviewing incident

Three people were lightly wounded on Sunday as a result of a Houthi missile that crashed in the area of Ben-Gurion Airport's Terminal 3.

Sources in the IDF said that they don't know whether it was a direct crash from the missile or whether it was fragments from the missile that crashed in the area. Army Radio noted that the missile was not intercepted, however several attempts were made to intercept it.