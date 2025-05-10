Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Huckabee: 'There’s not going to be a nuclear weapon in Iran'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 10, 2025 20:44

There will not be nuclear weapons in Iran, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in a Saturday interview with Channel 12.

"Military action depends on them [Iran], in whether or not they believe in taking President [Donald] Trump seriously. There won't be a deal that involves Iran with nuclear capacity," he added.

US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Breitbart on Friday. "The enrichment program can never exist in Iran, never. That's our red line," he said. He also said that its three enrichment facilities must be dismantled.

This is a developing story.  

New German foreign minister travels to Israel for 'critical discussions'
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 04:30 PM
IDF strikes 60 Gaza targets, foils terror threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2025 03:48 PM
Pope Leo tells cardinals they must continue Pope Francis' legacy
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 02:57 PM
US offers to help India and Pakistan start talks, G7 also urges dialogue
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 01:55 PM
Toxic cloud forces 160,000 Spaniards to stay inside after fire
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 01:07 PM
IAF jet fires ordinance within North Israel to clear landing after
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2025 12:57 PM
13 civilians killed in Pakistani Kashmir in 12 hours
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 11:53 AM
Blasts heard in Indian Kashmir’s Srinagar, say official, Reuters witness
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 11:06 AM
European leaders arrive in Kyiv to show support after Putin's parade
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 09:29 AM
Pakistan minister denies nuclear body meeting after offensive launched
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 09:08 AM
Man pronounced dead after being shot by Border Police during car chase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2025 03:49 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong: Participation in Russia-Ukraine war justified
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 12:49 AM
Pakistan Army's spokesman: India fired ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 12:32 AM
S&P maintains Israel's credit rating at 'A'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:54 PM
New Jersey mayor arrested at US immigration detention center
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:12 PM