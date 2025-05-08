Satellite images reveal undisclosed Iranian nuclear facility, Fox News claims

New satellite images obtained by Fox News on Thursday have shown a secret Iranian nuclear weapons facility in an exclusive report by the American source.

The facility is located in the country's northern province, the Semnan Province. Iranian officials have code-named the facility the "Rainbow Site" and have masked it as a chemical production company under the name "Diba Energy Siba."

The site reportedly covers over 2,500 acres, according to the source, and has been operational for over 10 years.

Citing the Network Contagion Research Institute, the US source said that the facility's primary function is tritium extraction. Tritium is a "radioactive isotope of hydrogen," according to Oxford Languages' definition, with the Fox News report saying that it is also used to enhance nuclear weapons.

Revelation comes amid nuclear talks with the United States

The Fox News revelation comes nearly a week after the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, said: “As a founding signatory to the NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty], Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle,” implying that the Islamic believes it should be allowed to keep enriching uranium even with a deal with the US. The satellite images obtained by Fox News on May 8, 2025 of the Iranian nuclear weapons facility. (credit: Amichai Stein, screenshot)

A fourth round of Iran-US nuclear talks will also be held on Sunday in Oman, according to Iran's Nournews, citing an unnamed Iranian official.

Seth J. Frantzman and Reuters contributed to this report.