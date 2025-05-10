Liberman announces run for prime minister in 2026 Israel elections

Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman declared he will run for prime minister in Israel's 2026 elections, in a Saturday interview with Channel 12.

Liberman stated, “Absolutely yes,” when asked if he intends to run.

He emphasized that his party will run independently, adding, “Anyone who wants to join is welcome.”

Addressing the draft exemption law promoted by the current government, Liberman firmly opposed it, saying, “There must be one draft law for all. In my government, everyone will be drafted.”

He added that those who evade service should lose their right to vote. Yisrael Beytenu party chairman MK Avigdor Liberman leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem. May 20, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Liberman slams Netanyahu

The Yisrael Beytenu head blamed Netanyahu's government for the reported decline in IDF reserve duty attendance in a X/Twitter post last month.

"The decline in reserve duty attendance stems from the failed conduct of a government that is afraid to take the most correct and moral step – drafting everyone," he wrote.

In addition, Liberman criticized Netanyahu's handling of the hostage crisis, accusing him of stalling the hostage deal and claiming that it benefits him politically, in an interview with 103FM a few weeks ago.