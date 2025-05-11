Hamas expected to announce release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander tonight

Hamas is reportedly expected to announce the release of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander tonight, sources involved in negotiations told The Jerusalem Post.

Alexander's parents confirmed the development to Channel 12, stating, "We are waiting for Hamas's announcement, and [US envoy Steve] Witkoff updated us that this is expected to happen."

Hamas stated, "As part of the efforts being made by our mediating brothers to achieve a ceasefire, Hamas has been in contact with the US administration over the past few days, and the movement has shown great positivity. The release of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who holds dual US citizenship, will be part of the steps being taken to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid and relief to reach our people in the Gaza Strip."

"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately begin intensive negotiations and to exert serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners by mutual consent, and administer the Gaza Strip by an independent, professional body. This will ensure continued calm and stability for many years, along with reconstruction and an end to the blockade," Hamas said.

Hamas previously states that status of Alexander unknown

Hamas published a propaganda video of Alexander before Passover, which his family allowed for publication. The family of Edan Alexander, an American held captive in Gaza, join protests for his release in December 2024 in New York City. (credit: ALON KAPLUN)

In April, Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades claimed to have lost contact with the group that is holding Edan Alexander following a direct strike at their location, their spokesman, Abu Obeida, said.

“We announce that we have lost contact with the team guarding soldier Edan Alexander following a direct Israeli bombardment targeting their location. We are still trying to reach them,” said Obeida.

This is a developing story.