Hamas in talks with Trump administration over ceasefire, Gaza aid - report

Hamas is in talks with the US administration regarding a ceasefire and aid to Gaza, a senior Palestinian official familiar with the talks said.

This follows earlier reports from March that US President Donald Trump's hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, said that US meetings with Hamas on the release of hostages were very helpful.

Boehler said that he did not rule out additional encounters with the Palestinian terror group, and emphasized that he was acting in the US's interests.

Additionally, US envoy Steve Witkoff held talks in the region on Sunday with Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and Hamas regarding a hostage and ceasefire deal, Walla reported.

Witkoff has worked with Qatari and Egyptian mediators in recent days to pressure Hamas to agree to release some hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. Palestinians gather to receive aid, Jabalya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, March 2025. (credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

However, Hamas is still refusing and continues to demand a deal that includes ending the war in Gaza in exchange for the release of all hostages.

Previous contact between US officials, Hamas

The meetings in March between Boehler and Hamas largely focused on the release of an American-Israeli dual national held by Hamas in Gaza.

Additional reports surfaced in early March that Boehler had been removed from involvement in the negotiations for the release of American hostages held by Hamas.

A proposal was put forward by Boehler to hold direct negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of American hostages. Boehler, with the president's approval, held direct talks with Hamas, as the group has been designated as a terror organization by the US since 1997.

Taher Al-Nono, political adviser to Hamas, confirmed in March the unprecedented, direct talks with Washington, saying that the discussions took place in Qatar.

Earlier in May, The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel is due to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza within weeks, whether it reaches a new hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas or not.

In early March, a variety of top governmental figures had said that Israel would permanently block the flow of new humanitarian aid to Gaza unless Hamas agreed to additional hostage exchanges.

However, Israel is now concerned that the extra food aid Gaza received prior to early March – which it has been using for sustenance since – will run out within weeks.

This is a developing story.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Amichai Stein contributed to this report.