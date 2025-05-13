Trump hopes for Saudi Arabia to join Abraham Accords and stability in region

US President Donald Trump said he hopes that Saudi Arabia will join the Abraham Accords, but noted that the Gulf state would join in its own time, while speaking in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Regarding Iran, he said that it is the "biggest destructive force in the Middle East."

The American president said that he wants to make a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program, but if Iran rejects the olive branch, the US will have no choice but to inflict "maximum pressure" that would drive Iranian oil exports to zero.

He said that "the choice is Iran's to make," and that the offer on the table would not last forever.

These remarks follow the US agreeing to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, according to a White House fact sheet, which called it "the largest defense cooperation agreement" Washington has ever done.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

A new path for Iran, Syria

Trump said he hopes a new government will be able to stabilize Syria, and proceeded to remove all sanctions from them.

He also wants to offer Iran a new and better path for the future, according to excerpts released by the White House on Tuesday.