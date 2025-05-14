Convicted sex offender Berland should not be allowed to light Meron torch - MGQ

Convicted sex offender and leader of the Shuvu Banim hasidic sect Eliezer Berland should not be allowed to light the Lag Ba'omer torch at Mount Meron this year, NGO Movement for Quality Government wrote in an appeal to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

The MGQ, along with haredi activist Tzippy Lavi and five other women's rights groups, requested that the court cancel the permit granted to the sect to light the fire.

Given that this is a government-subsidized event, the groups argued, is a moral oversight and is harmful to the public.

Lag Ba'omer will take place on Thursday night and early Friday morning.