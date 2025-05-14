Trump says no golf, real estate talk in Saudi meetings

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he won't erect a Trump Tower in Damascus yet.

"We’ll have to wait a little while until things calm down,” he said, according to a pool report from the Washington Post.

Trump, whose family has major business interests in the Gulf countries he is visiting this week, also said there was no talk of building a Trump Tower in Syria or golf during his meetings in Saudi Arabia that ended on Wednesday.

Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa during his first stop in Riyadh on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to Qatar.