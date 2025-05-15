Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump says US is getting very close to a nuclear deal with Iran

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 15, 2025 10:18

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States was getting very close to securing a nuclear deal with Iran, and Tehran had "sort of" agreed to the terms.

"We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long term peace," Trump said on a tour of the Gulf, according to a pool report by AFP.

Fresh talks between Iranian and U.S. negotiators to resolve disputes over Tehran's nuclear program ended in Oman on Sunday with further negotiations planned, officials said, as Tehran publicly insisted on continuing its uranium enrichment.

Though Tehran and Washington have both said they prefer diplomacy to resolve the decades-long nuclear dispute, they remain deeply divided on several red lines that negotiators will have to circumvent to reach a new nuclear deal and avert future military action.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Trump, Putin not planning on traveling to Turkey for Ukraine talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/15/2025 09:17 AM
Up to Russia to take next steps in possible peace talks, NATO says
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:36 AM
Indian army operation on Myanmar border kills 10 insurgents
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:22 AM
Six suspects arrested over Bnei Brak shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 05:36 AM
Trump wants to speak to Pope Leo, he says in Fox News interview
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 04:58 AM
Qatar claims Israel disinterested in hostage-Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 12:01 AM
Harvard puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 11:59 PM
Iran president: Country will 'not bow to any bully'
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 11:33 PM
US denies Witkoff met with Hamas officials in Doha
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 10:44 PM
Dudi Amsalem slams Trump over Saudi Arabia visit without Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 10:23 PM
Trump says no golf, real estate talk in Saudi meetings
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 10:02 PM
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Department website shows
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 09:47 PM
200 members of Congress tell Trump: Iran must fully dismantle nuclear pr
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 09:12 PM
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Israel 'committing genocide'
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 09:11 PM
Jordanian Armed Forces evacuate cancer patients from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 09:06 PM