IDF intercepts Houthi missile that triggered sirens from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv

A missile fired by Houthi terrorists from Yemen was intercepted on Thursday evening, the IDF announced.

Sirens were activated across central Israel from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

Missile fragments landed in the settlement of Alon Shvut in the southern West Bank.

This is the fifth time the Yemen-based terror group has fired a missile at Israel within the past week, one of which fell short and landed in Saudi Arabia. Missile fragments that fell in the settlement of Alon Shvut in the West Bank, May 15, 2025. (credit: Via Maariv)

This comes amid US President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East, where he announced several deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. At the time of the sirens, Trump was in the United Arab Emirates.

Trump's deal with the Houthis

In early May, Trump announced that the US would stop attacking the Houthis, saying that the group had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

After Trump made the announcement, Oman said it had mediated the deal.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.