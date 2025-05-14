IDF intercepts Houthi missile, triggers sirens in Jerusalem area

The IDF intercepted a missile launched from the Houthi terrorist organization from Yemen early Wednesday morning, triggering sirens across the Jerusalem area, the southern West Bank, and the Dead Sea area.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, except for a woman who was wounded on her way to a nearby shelter, according to Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom.

The last sirens that were sounded in the Israeli capital occurred 13 hours prior, also due to a missile launch from Yemen, which was also intercepted by the IDF on Tuesday evening. This was also the third missile that was fired towards Israel in two days.

Tuesday's missile had triggered sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv.

Later in the night, the Houthis fired an additional missile at Israel. However, it fell while on the way to Israel, and as a result, no sirens sounded, Israeli media reported. Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (credit: HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS)

Missiles come after ceasefire announced between US, Houthis

The US announced last week that it had reached a ceasefire with the Houthis, but the Houthis stated that Israel was not included in the ceasefire, and that the Iran-backed group would continue its attacks on Israel.

This is a developing story.