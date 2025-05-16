Jerusalem Post
Health Ministry issues advice for upcoming heatwave

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Health Ministry issued a warning on Friday due to the "extreme heatwave" slated to occur across Israel over the weekend.

The ministry issued several recommendations to avoid heat-related injuries. The ministry also stated that all unnecessary physical exertion outdoors or indoors should be avoided. Other recommendations include staying indoors, avoiding exposure to heat and sun as much as possible, drinking water, and remaining in air-conditioned spaces to maintain body temperature. 

Further advice was given to elderly people and those with chronic illnesses to avoid any outdoor activity, and a reminder that infants, children, the elderly, the disabled, and animals should not be left unattended in non-air-conditioned vehicles.

