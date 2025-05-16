Light aircraft crashes off central Israel coastline, two onboard, one seriously injured

A light aircraft with two people on board crashed near a beach off Bat Yam's coastline in central Israel on Friday afternoon.

The pilot managed to escape the plane and reach land, with light injuries, Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed.

The other passenger is trapped in the plane, which sank in the water, MDA added.

This second individual is 15-years-old and in serious condition, Walla reported.

The teenager was later rescued and is undergoing medical treatment at the scene. A military helicopter conducting a rescue operation off the Bat Yam coastline in central Israel, May 16, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram)

A military helicopter reportedly assisted in rescue

Reports circulating on Israeli social media indicate that a military helicopter aided in the rescue operations.

Israel Police announced that the beach was closed in order "to allow rescue forces to evacuate the victims."

"The Israel Police request that civilians avoid the area so as not to interfere with the rescue forces in their efforts," the statement added.

This is a developing story.