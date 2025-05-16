Trump says Iran wants to trade with US - Fox News

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran wants to trade with the United States, according to excerpts from an interview with Fox News.

"Iran wants to trade with us, OK? If you can believe that I'm OK with that. I'm using trade to settle scores and to make peace," Trump said in the interview conducted before he left Abu Dhabi after a four-day Middle East trip.

"But I've told Iran, we make a deal. You're going to be really - you're going to be very happy," said Trump, who has been pushing Iran on a nuclear deal.

Trump says Iran needs to move quickly on proposal

Trump also added that Iran has his administration's proposal and knows it needs to move quickly, a day after saying Washington and Tehran were close to a nuclear deal.

"They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad—something bad's going to happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates, according to an audio recording of the remarks. A 3D-printed miniature model of Donald Trump and the U.S. and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken January 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

An Iranian source close to the negotiating team, said Tehran has yet to receive the US proposal, "but Oman has got it and will hand it over to Tehran soon."