ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on leave from position amid sexual misconduct probe

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, has stepped down temporarily as a probe into his alleged sexual misconduct by United Nations investigators nears its end, court sources told Reuters on Friday.

A statement was expected later on Friday announcing that Khan was going on administrative leave, one source in the prosecutor's office said.

Khan has denied allegations of misconduct that were reported to the court's governing body in October last year.

When the allegations against Khan emerged, several NGOs and ICC staff members called for the prosecutor to step down temporarily for the duration of the investigation, but the prosecutor stayed on.

Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, told Reuters that Khan had spoken to UN investigators last week in what is believed to be the final interview of the external investigation into the allegations which started in December. Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan talks while waiting for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to appear via video link before the International Criminal Court (ICC), in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, March 14, 2025. (credit: Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS)

It is unclear when the probe will finish and also what the outcome will be and what it would mean.

A source in the prosecutor's office said it was unclear who would assume Khan's tasks at the ICC, which has been hit by US sanctions under President' Donald Trump's administration and has high-profile war crimes investigations under way into the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Khan stepping down from his position came days after a Wall Street Journal report stated that the ICC decided to seek arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials only after Khan was accused of sexual assault.

A Malaysian lawyer who accompanied Khan on multiple overseas trips told UN investigators that he coerced her into non-consensual sexual encounters in New York, Paris, and The Hague, while she worked as a close aide to him.

Khan previously stated that he hoped warrants would turn West against Israel

Days after the WSJ report, a senior Western diplomat, close to the ICC case, told The Jerusalem Post in an exclusive interview that Khan issued these warrants in the hope that "it would make the West turn against Israel."

The diplomat asked to remain anonymous and further stressed his belief that Khan’s decision to issue arrest warrants would also inspire public pressure from pro-Palestinian groups.

Late last month, the prosecutor was warned against publicizing new arrest warrant requests against Israeli officials, according to The Guardian, citing sources saying that Khan was readying to issue new requests for order against alleged Israeli suspects.

Jotam Confino contributed to this report.