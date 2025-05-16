Assailant wounds police officer in suspected stabbing attack

A 25-year-old police officer was wounded in a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, police and Magen David Adom reported.

The incident occurred at one of the entrance gates to the Temple Mount.

The suspect was neutralized at the scene, and the wounded individual was evacuated by MDA personnel for medical treatment at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition.

Large numbers of police officers arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident. A woman in her 50s was attacked in her home in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, February 19, 2025. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Terror attack in the West Bank

A recent terror attack took the life of Tzeela Gez, a 30-year-old mother of three, on Wednesday night in a shooting on Route 446 in the West Bank's Binyamin region while en route to the hospital to give birth to her fourth child.

Doctors at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva declared her dead the following morning after attempting to save her life.

After conducting an emergency Caesarean section to save her unborn child, hospital officials reported a slight improvement in the baby’s condition as of Friday morning. However, they stated that the baby's condition is still serious but stable.

Last week, at least three IDF soldiers were wounded in two separate incidents that occurred minutes apart in the West Bank. The wounded were evacuated via helicopter to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

James Genn contributed to this report.