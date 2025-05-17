Sister of Israeli held hostage in Iraq meets with US hostage envoy Boehler

Emma Tsurkov, the sister of Elizabeth Tsurkov, met with US hostage envoy Adam Boehler, she announced on social media Saturday.

Tsurkov has been held captive by Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq for over two years after the Russian-Israeli student traveled to the country.

Discussing my sister (and Princeton student) @elizrael —held hostage in Iraq for over 2 years. Her captors, Kataib Hezbollah, must be held accountable by Al Sudani @mohamedshia. They should consider what became of Hamas. @aboehler #FreeElizabethTsurkov pic.twitter.com/vnASpu4khs — Emma Tsurkov #FreeElizabeth (@emma_tsurkov) May 16, 2025

"They should consider what became of Hamas," Emma warned, speaking of her sister's captors.