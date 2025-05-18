Jerusalem Post
Yuval Raphael: 'There will be no real victory without the hostages'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yuval Raphael told Israeli media that there won't be a real victory without the return of the hostages, following placing second at Eurovision 2025 on Saturday.

"I'm so sorry, I don't know how to respond to the situation, I feel like we've won life," she told Kan.

"I'm grateful for the situation and our people every day of my life, to everyone who voted and gave me the feeling of victory. I've never felt like a winner like this. Today, I felt proud; all I wanted was to bring honor and pride to the country and give a second of peace. We won't have a real victory until our hostages are home, Amen, Amen, Amen."

Sirens sound following rocket launch from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 03:01 AM
Bomb explodes near California reproductive health facility, killing one
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 12:53 AM
Five dead in helicopter collision in Finland, police say
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 11:41 PM
Nat-Sec Council: Large pro-Palestinian protest taking place in Basel, Israelis must take care
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 11:07 PM
Israel Police officers arrest five in violent incident in Rehovot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 10:00 PM
Morocco to reopen embassy in Syria
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 09:33 PM
20-year-old seriously wounded in stabbing incident in Ma'ale Iron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 08:09 PM
UK police make second arrest in connection with fires linked to Starmer
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 07:49 PM
Firefighting teams gain control over fire in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 06:59 PM
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 09:51 AM
Russian attack kills nine, Ukraine says, just hours after peace talks
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 08:32 AM
Drone launched from the east intercepted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 04:01 AM
Shooting at Las Vegas gym kills two, multiple wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 03:58 AM
UN aid chief: 'Let's not waste time' with US-backed Gaza aid plan
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 01:59 AM
Russia-Ukraine talks yielded good results- Putin's envoy Dmitriev
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 12:42 AM