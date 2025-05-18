Yuval Raphael: 'There will be no real victory without the hostages'

Yuval Raphael told Israeli media that there won't be a real victory without the return of the hostages, following placing second at Eurovision 2025 on Saturday.

"I'm so sorry, I don't know how to respond to the situation, I feel like we've won life," she told Kan.

"I'm grateful for the situation and our people every day of my life, to everyone who voted and gave me the feeling of victory. I've never felt like a winner like this. Today, I felt proud; all I wanted was to bring honor and pride to the country and give a second of peace. We won't have a real victory until our hostages are home, Amen, Amen, Amen."