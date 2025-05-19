Tzav 9 activists call on Israelis to block humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza

The protest group Tzav 9 called on Israelis to block humanitarian aid trucks on Sunday, after the government announced it would resume the transfer of supplies to the Gaza Strip without the release of any hostages.

“In a decision that flies a flag red with the blood of our sons and daughters, the cabinet has chosen to resume aid and supplies to the brutal murderers who slaughtered, raped, beheaded and murdered us,” the group said in a statement.

Protesters accuse government of aiding Hamas

Tzav 9 has repeatedly opposed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza during the Israel-Hamas War, referring to the convoys as “death trucks” and accusing the government of indirectly aiding Hamas.

“This crime—these death trucks to Hamas—has, for many months, cost us some of the best among us,” the statement continued. “Now, in this crucial moment—when the war’s goals, including the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas, are closer than ever—the Israeli government is committing an unimaginable act by renewing Hamas’s lifeline.”

Addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly, the group added: “Netanyahu, this is on you. We will not hand over treats and supplies to Hamas until the last hostage is returned. We’re done trying to explain the obvious. We’ve stopped shouting what should already be clear.” Transfer of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza strip through the “Kisufim” passage (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Group urges public to take action

The group concluded its statement with a call to action, urging Israelis to physically block the aid trucks.

“We urge every citizen of Israel to come out and stop these convoys. We cannot remain on the sidelines any longer. Victory and hope now depend on us. This time, we won’t let it happen. Join us—block the trucks, bring back the hostages, protect our soldiers, protect our home.”

US government imposed sanctions on Tzav 9

In June 2024, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on the Israeli group for attacking humanitarian aid trucks being sent for Palestinian civilians in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

The US State Department designated Tzav 9 a “violent extremist” group, citing a May 13, 2024, incident in which activists looted and set fire to two aid trucks in the West Bank.