US President Donald Trump has been increasing pressure on Israel over recent days, an anonymous source told The Washington Post on Monday.

"Trump has been letting Israel know 'we will abandon you if you do not end this war,'" the source added, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

The increase in pressure from Trump came after Israel called up tens of thousands of reservists and ramped up Gaza bombings, the Washington Post added.