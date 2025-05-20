EU's Kallas asks for EU-Israel trade deal review, lifts Syria sanctions

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has decided to order a review of the EU-Israel association agreement, a free trade deal between the two regions, in the wake of Israel's decision to ban aid to Gaza, Dutch news agency ANP reported, quoting the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

Kallas also announced on Tuesday that the EU had made the decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

Syria's Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani thanked the European Union for lifting the country's economic sanctions, posting on X that the EU decision would bolster Syria's security and stability.