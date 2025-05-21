Jerusalem Post
China warns of legal consequences to those involved in US chip measures

By REUTERS

China said it could take legal action against any individual or organization assisting or implementing US measures that advise companies against using advanced semiconductors from China.

The US published guidance last week saying companies risk violating export controls if they use Ascend AI chips from Shenzhen-based Huawei.

China's commerce ministry said there could be "corresponding legal liabilities" against those involved in the implementation of US measures which it said could constitute "discriminatory restrictive measures" against Chinese firms.

China urges the US to abide by international economic and trade rules and respect other countries' rights to scientific and technological development, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

