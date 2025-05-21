IDF troops fire in direction of diplomatic delegation in Jenin, West Bank

IDF soldiers opened fire in the direction of a delegation of around 30 people in Jenin, in the West Bank, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, citing Palestinian reports.

According to the reports, the delegation, which was made up of diplomats from Arab and European countries, was taking a tour of the city.

The IDF spokesperson says that the entry was coordinated, and the delegation was given an approved route due to their presence in an active combat area.

דיווחים: כוחות צה"ל ירו באוויר בג'נין בזמן סיור של עשרות דיפלומטים זרים בעיר@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/kBKJqSfYGs — גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 21, 2025

During the entry, and despite prior coordination of the route, the delegation deviated from the route and reached an area where they were not allowed to stay.

The soldiers at the point, who knew that a diplomatic delegation was not supposed to be near, fired into the air and not towards the delegation in order to push the suspects away from the area. There is no damage or casualties.

In a statement, the IDF noted that it "regrets the inconvenience caused."

Army Radio reported that the IDF would apologize to the members of the delegation, including diplomats from Spain and Canada.

At the end of the event, the IDF opened an investigation into the event. The commander of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, updated representatives of the countries on the military's findings.

This is a developing story.