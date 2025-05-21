High Court rules gov't decision to fire Ronen Bar was illegal

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government violated their own set procedures as well as conflict of interest principles with their attempted firing of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar.

Bar's firing was frozen by the court to leave time for a series of hearings and affidavits filed by Netanyahu and Bar, until the Shin Bet chief finally announced he would quit as of June 15.

In light of Bar's publicizing his date for stepping down, conservative Justice Noam Sohlberg said that the court did not need to issue any ruling on the issues in dispute and should have remained silent.

The High Court of Justice in Jerusalem (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/ISRAEL HAYOM/POOL)

Justices disagree on publishing ruling, agree on analysis of case

Sohlberg warned that the court must avoid controversial issues that implicate the fundamental balance of the separation of powers between the judiciary and other branches of government whenever it can avoid them.

In contrast, moderate activist High Court Chief Justice Yitzchak Amit and activist Justice Daphna Barak Erez ruled that the government's firing of Bar was so problematic that the judiciary must make a clear declaration about it to avoid similar situations in the future.

All of the justices acknowledged that Netanyahu and the government have the power to fire a Shin Bet chief, but that the government's own prior decisions created a professional body to vet such decisions, and that the prime minister had done an end run around that body, weighing in on the issue.

Further, the High Court said that Netanyahu and his aides' connection to the Qatargate scandal, which the Shin Bet is involved in probing, placed a special, at least temporary limit on the ability to fire Bar, lest it appear that Netanyahu is trying to thwart the Qatargate probe.

While Sohlberg said no decision needed to be published, given the decision was being published, he agreed with the other justices' analysis of the key issues in play, including that Netanyahu and the government had overreached.