'Obey PM above all else': Shin Bet chief submits affidavit to high court

"In the event of a constitutional crisis, I would be expected to obey [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] rather than the High Court of Justice,” Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar claimed in his affidavit regarding his dismissal submitted to the High Court of Justice on Monday.

Bar submitted his legal statement just a few minutes before the 12 p.m. deadline. Portions of it are classified.

“I am submitting this affidavit despite the heavy price that I and the Shin Bet will pay, in order to ensure the organization’s independence. The prime minister expected the Shin Bet to act against citizens involved in protest activities and demonstrations against the government," he wrote.

"I was asked to provide information about the identities of protest activists, and it was made clear to me that in the event of a constitutional crisis, I would be expected to obey the prime minister rather than the High Court of Justice.”

Bar wrote that the reason for his firing was "not clear" to him, but he believed that the decision was made last year, not for professional reasons, but due to his unwillingness to be "personally loyal" to Netanyahu. Illustrative image of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ronen Bar (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, MIRIAM ASTER/FLASH90)

This, he wrote, is what brought about the decision to push him out, and came with a "well-timed social media campaign against me and against the agency."

The government will submit its defense on Thursday

The government is set to submit its own affidavit defending its decision to fire Bar on Thursday. The statements are the result of a compromise pushed by the High Court of Justice, which heard arguments by the government, the attorney-general’s office, and petitioners on the legality of Bar’s firing on April 8.

Bar noted his deep concern for the ability of the next intelligence chiefs to keep the agency professional and unbothered by outside pressures.