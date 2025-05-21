Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu delivers first press conference since 2024

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 21, 2025 20:26

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his first press conference since December 2024 on Wednesday, calling the offensive in Gaza "an unprecedented operation in the history of wars."

He confirmed that the IDF will seize all Gaza territory, but that Jerusalem must "ensure [that] no humanitarian crisis happens."

'The prime minister added that the IDF had returned 148 hostages alive, and that "certainly 20 hostages" were still alive in Gaza. 

He added that the military "enforce[s] the ceasefire in Lebanon with an iron fist at all times, and that the IDF's operations in Lebanon had lead to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. 



